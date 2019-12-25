Turkmen Academy of Sciences conducting environmental monitoring of Caspian Sea

25 December 2019 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 25

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan is conducting environmental monitoring of the Caspian Sea using digital space imagery, Trend reports referring to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

This activity is in line with the Turkmen State Program on improving innovative technologies and scientific research for the period up to 2021.

“As part of the forecasting of anthropogenic and natural-ecological processes, the state of sea water, soil and vegetation cover of the coast, as well as the presence of zooplankton, algae of the indigenous marine flora are studied,” the report said.

Specialists of a special laboratory of geographical information systems create a national system of multilevel hyperspectral monitoring of vegetation and soil.

The article says that this will be a national long-term mechanism for remote monitoring of vegetation on the Karakum pastures.

In the field of environmental research, scientists are proposing to strengthen monitoring in collaboration with specialists from the recently created Caspian Sea Institute in Turkmenistan.

