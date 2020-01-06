Turkmenistan, Hungary to discuss prospects for economic cooperation

6 January 2020 11:06 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 6

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen Minister of Finance and Economy Batyr Bazarov will participate in the meeting of the Turkmenistan-Hungary intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation to be held on January 20-21 in Budapest, Trend reports referring to Business-Turkmenistan agency.

More than ten representatives of the Turkmen Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs will attend the event.

The businessmen involved in agriculture, textile industry, agriculture, bread baking and poultry keeping will discuss the spheres of cooperation with Hungarian partners, the message said.

Hungary is interested in increasing import of chemical products, oil and gas processing products from Turkmenistan. Turkmenistan is learning from Hungarian experience in improvement of irrigation systems and water resources management, the report said.

Turkmenistan and Hungary signed an intergovernmental convention on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion in respect of taxes on income and capital in June 2016.

The diplomatic relations between the countries were established in 1992.

