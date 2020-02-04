Turkmenistan to hold auction for selling state properties

4 February 2020 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan Railways to buy spare parts for diesel locomotives, rail cars via tender
Tenders 3 February 13:56
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd company opens tender on supply of logging cable, ropes
Turkmenistan 30 January 15:48
Turkmenistan's state oil concern extends tender to purchase various equipment
Tenders 30 January 09:45
Turkmenistan State Concern opens tender for restoration work at Tejenkarbamid plant
Turkmenistan 29 January 14:33
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries extends tender to buy watermark paper
Tenders 29 January 11:23
Turkmenistan's State Concern extends tender to purchase drilling equipment
Tenders 29 January 09:30
Latest
Georgian government discusses economic development issues with investors
Business 14:01
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation always creates best conditions for training - coach
Society 13:55
OECD promoting entrepreneurship development in Turkmenistan
Business 13:51
Belneftekhim delegation to hold talks with Kazakh oil companies
Oil&Gas 13:46
SCO mission starts work in Azerbaijan
Politics 13:43
Turkmenistan, US discuss issues on co-op in several fields
Turkmenistan 13:39
Chinese citizen, hospitalized in Baku, suspected of coronavirus infection, discharged
Society 13:12
Azerbaijan's Karabakh community talks baseless concept used by Armenia's ministry
Politics 12:57
Bay leaf processing plant to double production in Georgia
Business 12:49