Turkmenistan to develop co-op with Russia's Tatarstan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Minister of Industry and Construction Operations of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, with a working visit, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Tatarstan’s president.

According to information, the delegation of Turkmenistan will visit the Kazan Kremlin, where a meeting with the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov is scheduled.

Turkmenistan is one of the largest and stable markets for the products of the Russian cargo leader, KAMAZ Engineering JSC. Over the past ten years, more than 9,000 units of trucks and special equipment of this plant have been delivered to the country.

In addition, Tatneft resumed work to increase oil recovery and repair wells at the Gotur Depe field in western Turkmenistan in 2019.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkmenistan and Tatarstan amounted to $65 million from January through September 2019.

Furthermore, the sides also discuss the prospects of cooperation in the fields of shipbuilding and civil aviation.