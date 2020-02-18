Turkmenistan - International Organization for Migration co-op discussed in Ashgabat

Turkmenistan 18 February 2020 16:28 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan - International Organization for Migration co-op discussed in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with the regional coordinator of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for Central Asia Zeynal Hajiyev, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The parties noted the high level of cooperation between Turkmenistan and IOM in the context of resolving the current and emerging migration issues.

The joint efforts in the area of combating the human trafficking, emergency response, including the diminishing of the risks of natural disasters were discussed. The effectiveness of technical cooperation was underlined.

The parties reiterated the active participation of the representatives of Turkmenistan and IOM in the international forums, seminars and trainings aimed at further strengthening of measures on regulating the migration, development of international cooperation, including the search for practical resolutions of the migration problems and provision of the humanitarian aid to the those in need.

The parties also considered the process of implementation of joint projects and stated the significance of the National Action Plan of Turkmenistan on Countering the Human Trafficking for the period of 2020-2022 approved in December last year.

Turkmenistan joined the IOM as a full member in 2013. Prior to this, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Turkmen government and IOM in June 1998. The IOM mission in Turkmenistan commenced its activities in 2005.

The main directions of joint work include counteracting human trafficking and assistance to migrants, technical cooperation and border management, management of emergency situations, as well as reduction of the risk of natural disasters. Information and educational events are being held as part of joint programs, and the institutional and professional capacity of the relevant Turkmen institutions is growing.

