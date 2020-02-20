Turkmenistan's ambassador presents credentials to Germany's federal president

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb .20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Germany Berdymurat Rejepov presented credentials to Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

According to information, the ceremony took place in the Bellevue Palace in Berlin, the official residence of the German federal president.

Germany took the ninth place in the foreign trade turnover of Turkmenistan in 2019.

Some 183 joint projects with the participation of 57 companies, including Siemens, Daimler, Claas, Rohde & Schwarz, Dresser-Rand, MAN, Bosch with German investments were registered by the Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Finance and Economy.

German companies make a significant contribution to the implementation of long-term projects in Turkmenistan.