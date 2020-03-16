Number of new laws, legal acts adopted in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16



Trend:

Ninth session of the Parliament of the sixth convocation has recently taken place, in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

Heads of some ministries and departments, representatives of mass media have been invited to participate in the session.



A number of projects were submitted for consideration:"Draft Law of Turkmenistan on Electronic documents,Draft Law of Turkmenistan on Ecological Information, Draft Laws on Amendment and Addendums of the Law of Turkmenistan on Court, Amendment and Addendums of the Law of Turkmenistan on Adalat Authorities of Turkmenistan, Amendment and Addendums of the Law of Turkmenistan on Legal Acts, on Amendment and Addendums of the Law of Turkmenistan on Enforcement Proceedings and Status of Judicial Officers, on Amendment and Addendums of the Law of Turkmenistan on Fight against Legalization of Illegal Income and Financing of Terrorism, on Amendment and Addendums of the certain Legal Acts of Turkmenistan, on Amendment and Addendums of the Customs Code of Turkmenistan, on Amendment and Addendums of the Law of Turkmenistan on Standardization, on Amendment and Addendums of the Law of Turkmenistan on Establishments, on Amendment and Addendums of the Law of Turkmenistan on Hydrocarbon Resources, on Amendment and Addendums of the Law of Turkmenistan on Currency Regulation and Currency Control in Foreign Economic Relations, on Amendment and Addendums of the Law of Turkmenistan on Guarantee of Work for Youth, on Amendment and Addendums of the Law of Turkmenistan on Livestock Breeding.



Draft Law of Turkmenistan on Electronic documents was the first discussed project. It can be used for entering into contracts, settlement of payments, official and unofficial correspondence and transfer of other information.

During the discussion of the Draft Law of Turkmenistan on Ecological Information, the MPs focused on the protection of the environment.

Draft legal acts, which have been discussed, have been unanimously approved and adopted.