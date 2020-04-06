US thanks Turkmenistan for helping send its citizens back home

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

The US Embassy in Ashgabat, with the cooperation of the Government of Turkmenistan, has assisted dozens of U.S. citizens in Turkmenistan in returning to the United States, said the statement of the embassy.

On March 28, the US Embassy facilitated the repatriation of US citizens from Turkmenistan to Washington, DC, via a charter flight. The flight took place as part of a global effort by the US Department of State to assist American citizens worldwide to return home, which has repatriated more than 43,100 US citizens aboard more than 360 flights from 78 countries since January 29, 2020.

“I am so proud of our team here at the U.S. Embassy in Ashgabat as they work hard to protect U.S. citizens and partner with Turkmenistan to respond to the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Ambassador to Turkmenistan Matthew S. Klimow. “We sincerely appreciate the administrative and logistical support of the Government of Turkmenistan, including His Excellency President Berdimuhamedov, Foreign Minister Meredov, Deputy Foreign Minister Matiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister Hajiyev, and our many colleagues at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who made the safe repatriation of U.S. citizens possible. Our nations stand together in responding to this unprecedented global challenge.”

In addition to supporting US citizens, the United States remains a committed partner of Turkmenistan as it takes steps to protect itself against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The USt has made available more than $920,000 in health assistance for Turkmenistan to help prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, bolster risk communication, and more.

The United States has invested approximately $21 million in healthcare, and more than $201 million in total assistance to Turkmenistan over the past 20 years.