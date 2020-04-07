Turkmenistan to participate in China International Import Expo (CIIE) exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

Trend:

Turkmenistan will participate in China International Import Expo (CIIE) exhibition, Trend reports with reference to Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

This exhibition will be held on November 5-10, 2020 in Shanghai. The Ministry of Commerce of the people's Republic of China and the people's government of Shanghai are the organizers of this exhibition.

The achievements in trade and investment sphere will be demonstrated.

Each country will have a special area for their presentations in the field of trade and investment development, as well as to show their achievements in the development of industry and tourism.

The exhibition will also feature special areas for high-tech equipment, food, medical equipment and goods for preventing diseases and health improvement.

China International Import Expo (CIIE) exhibition is being held for the third year, starting from 2018.