Turkmenistan to organize special medical groups for coronavirus testing across country

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov gave instructions to prevent the COVID-19 infection from entering the country, during a working meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Purli Agamyradov and Minister of Education Mammadmurad Geldiniyazov, Trend reports citing the "Zolotoy Vek" (Golden Age) newspaper.

He ordered to analyze the health status of all citizens of Turkmenistan and to take care of necessary preventive measures.

Turkmenistan will strengthen work on revealing possible coronavirus cases in the country.

To this effect, special groups of medical workers will be created, the check-ups should be started from kindergartens, secondary and higher educational institutions, said the president.

Berdimuhamedov also said that the younger generation has to be explained the need to comply with sanitary and hygienic standards. He also noted that in order to be healthy they have to be engaged in sports.

As of yet, there are no cases of coronavirus in Turkmenistan.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 88,000. Over 1.4 million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 329,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.