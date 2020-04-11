Turkmenistan to show off its goods for export via digital exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:



Turkmenistan will hold a digital exhibition of its export-oriented goods, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan Today State News Agency.



This exhibition will present information on enterprises, organizations, goods and services of Turkmenistan’s export products. The exhibition will also reportedly support small and medium-sized businesses.



The exhibition will be developed in coordination with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was informed about this project at a meeting held on April 10, 2020. Berdimuhamedov highlighted that such work will expand the country's number of foreign partners.

Based on modern technologies Turkmenistan produces high-quality textile products from natural cotton and silk fabrics, as well as handmade carpets.

The president highlighted the importance of advertising and information support in this area and said that such support should also be provided at the exhibition of export goods of Turkmenistan.