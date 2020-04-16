Turkmenistan seeks to intensify process of getting observer status in WTO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

The issue of intensifying the process of granting Turkmenistan observer status in World Trade Organization (WTO) has been discussed at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

Discussions were held on April 15, 2020, said the report. Representatives of various ministries and government agencies of Turkmenistan attended the meeting.

Necessary measures to strengthen Turkmenistan's cooperation with WTO were discussed. In addition, a report was made on the work that Turkmenistan did in this field in 2019.

The participants also discussed an overview of Turkmenistan’s trade and economic policy prepared by WTO.

A special government commission has been established in Turkmenistan to follow up the issues of Turkmenistan's accession to the World Trade Organization.

The country is implementing a set of measures to improve legislation and simplify trade procedures with a focus on the WTO mechanisms. Accession to WTO will enable Turkmenistan to further develop those areas in which Turkmenistan is competitive in the world markets, in particular, hydrocarbon resources, the report said.