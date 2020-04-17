Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality discussed at international media forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17

Trend:

Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted an International Media Forum dedicated to 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, Trend reports.

The media forum held via video conference on April 17, 2020, was attended by heads and representatives of several ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, national universities and media as well as scientists and experts.

Rectors and professors of well-known foreign universities, heads of international organizations, more than 50 media representatives from over 20 countries including Trend News Agency also attended the event.

At the opening of the media forum, the importance of Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality conducted under the leadership of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, was underlined.

The forum speakers shared their vision of the positive status of neutrality of Turkmenistan aimed at promoting human values and achieving progress in the world exclusively through peaceful and constructive dialogue.

A video was shown to demonstrate the success of the time-tested neutrality policy of Turkmenistan.

“The neutrality of Turkmenistan serves as a good basis for the development of friendly and mutually beneficial relations between the states of the region and the world. Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality reflects the desire of its people to maintain peace and good neighborly relations with other countries,” said Deputy Director General of Russia’s TASS Information Agency Alexander Kopnov.

Doctor of economics, independent consultant on democratization and security sector reforms in the Netherlands, professor Sami Faltas emphasized that Turkmenistan has successfully integrated neutrality into its foreign policy, which is implemented on the principles of good neighborliness and mutual respect.

Dean of the Department of International Relations of the Belarus State University, Doctor of Historical Sciences Victor Shadursky stressed the special importance of the neutrality of Turkmenistan in the context of strengthening and expanding mutually beneficial friendly relations between peoples and countries of the world.

Rector of the Caspian State University of Technology and Engineering named after Sh. Yessenov (Kazakhstan) Berik Akhmetov highlighted the main directions of the institute of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan.

"Kazakhstan, as a friendly country, supports the policy of neutrality of Turkmenistan and respects its independently chosen development path," he added.

The forum continued its work with a question-and-answer session.

The event participants were invited to take part in the international conference “The policy of Neutrality and its role in ensuring international peace, security and sustainable development”, scheduled to be held in Ashgabat in December 2020.