Turkmenistan strengthens disinfection control at its borders

Turkmenistan has strengthened disinfection control at its borders, Trend reports with reference to Business Turkmenistan informational portal.

This is reflected in a new article 221, that has been added to the law of Turkmenistan "On the state border of Turkmenistan"

According to the changes, there will be disinfection barriers for vehicles at checkpoints and structures designed for decontamination of road and rail transport. The changes are implemented in order to prevent the possibility of harm to the citizens’ health, the report said.



In line with the article, disinfection and fumigation works against insects are carried out on plants and products made from these plants, which are imported to the country by all modes of transport.

The relevant ministries and departments on behalf of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan are responsible for necessary work under the new article. The Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan approves the procedure for all measures to be implemented in accordance with this article.

The law comes into force from the date of its official publication on April 21.

The law of Turkmenistan of May 04, 2013 "On the State border of Turkmenistan" contains 34 articles and seven chapters.

