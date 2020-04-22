Turkmenistan talks foreign policy achievements for Q12020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

Trend:

Turkmenistan has announced the country’s foreign policy achievements for the first quarter of the year in its Foreign Policy and Diplomacy newspaper, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan State News Agency.

The relationship between Turkmenistan and the UN was noted among the major successes. The basic principles of the country's neutrality correspond to those established by the UN to create peace and stability in the country. According to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the UN can always count on Turkmenistan’s support, which assumes all necessary measures to create an atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust.

Special attention was paid to strengthening friendly relations with neighboring states. This is evidenced by the bilateral talks held by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the visit of the president of Turkmenistan to Baku. At their meeting, positions on topical issues of world politics were discussed.

Relations between Turkmenistan and Afghanistan were also highlighted. Ambassador of Afghanistan to Turkmenistan Najibullah Alikhil expressed gratitude to the president of Turkmenistan for his assistance in establishing peace and stability in the country and contributing to economic development, the article said.

Turkmenistan pays great attention to the implementation of major infrastructure projects of Afghanistan in such areas as energy, transport and communications, and supports the construction of medical and educational institutions. It also provides preferential electricity supplies, training of Afghan students in Turkmenistan's educational institutions, regular delivery of humanitarian supplies, and other types of assistance.