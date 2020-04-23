Turkmenistan reelected to ECOSOC Commissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23

Trend:

Turkmenistan has been reelected as a member of the UN Commission for Social Development from 2021 through 2025 and the UN Commission on Science and Technology for Development from 2021 through 2024, both of which are subsidiary bodies of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Trend reports with reference to Zolotoy Vek (Golden Age) newspaper.

The country was elected as a member of the Commission on Science and Technology for Development from 2014 through 2016 and of the Commission for Social Development from 2014 through 2017.

In the framework of the cooperation with the UN bodies, Turkmenistan intends to develop innovative thinking and reach consensus on humanitarian issues. The country is ready to pass on its best practices and learn the most useful experience from others, the report said.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov implements a policy of development and unification of economic and social goals. To reach this goal, president supports small and medium-sized businesses, encourages innovation, research and technological development, said the report.

In 2018, Turkmenistan joined the UN Economic and Social Council for the period from 2019 through 2021.

Last year, Turkmenistan joined the Executive Board of the World Food Program for the period from 2020 through 2022, the UN Commission on Population and Development from 2020 through 2024 and the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs from 2020 through 2023.

ECOSOC is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations (UN), responsible for the direction and coordination of the economic, social, humanitarian, and cultural activities carried out by the UN.