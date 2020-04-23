Turkmenistan taking necessary measures against dangerous infectious diseases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23

Turkmenistan takes all the necessary measures against dangerous infectious diseases, in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and taking into account the country's national legislation, Trend reports with reference to Business Turkmenistan information portal.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a briefing about the development of the country's healthcare system and international cooperation.

Turkmenistan’s implemented program for the protection of human health was noted during the briefing. Absence of COVID-19 cases in Turkmenistan, was also highlighted.

Representatives of international organizations mentioned the projects and programs realized by Turkmenistan to combat infectious and non-infectious diseases. The sides also exchanged views on further cooperation of Turkmenistan with international partners for the benefit of universal health, peace and stability.

Heads and representatives of the ministries of foreign Affairs, health and medical industry, education, sports and youth policy of Turkmenistan, heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations accredited in the country, attended the briefing. Representatives of local and foreign media also participated in this event.



Turkmenistan is carrying out routine immunization, which provides for mandatory vaccination against 14 diseases. The vaccines were purchased through UNICEF and were pre-qualified by World Health Organization (WHO).