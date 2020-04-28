Turkmenistan looks to strengthen cooperation with UNDP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan has expressed desire to strengthen cooperation with the UN, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Representatives of the government of Turkmenistan and the UN Development Program (UNDP) held a round table meeting at the UN in Ashgabat on April 28, 2020.

One of the main topics of discussion was Country Programme of Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UNDP for 2021-2025. Priorities for further cooperation in rule of law and economic diversification, as well as the quality of statistical data areas were also discussed.

The parties also pointed to the progress made by Turkmenistan over the past few years, as well as the role of UNDP in promoting sustainable development. The UNDP representatives expressed their gratitude to Turkmenistan for preparing documents for further cooperation.

The sides expressed hope that this meeting will give a positive impetus to the development of a multilateral partnership between Turkmenistan and the UNDP.

Earlier, State customs service of Turkmenistan and the UN development Program (UNDP) signed a Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in promoting innovation and modernizing customs procedures. The purpose of signing this document was to ensure interaction between the parties in areas of mutual interest within the framework of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

