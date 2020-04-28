Turkmenistan, WHO mull fight against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

Trend:

On April 28, 2020, the online meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov and the Regional Director for Europe of the World Health Organization Dr Hans Kluge, Trend reports citing Turkmenistan's MFA.

During the talks, the high level of multiyear cooperation of Turkmenistan with the World Health Organization was confirmed. Referring in this regard to the recent telephone conversation between the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres, Dr Kluge noted the importance of valuable initiatives of the Head of Turkmenistan.

The parties discussed the current state of affairs in the region and in the world due to the new type coronavirus pandemic. The measures implemented in Turkmenistan on the prevention of dangerous diseases were noted, including the particularities of the national healthcare system.

Speaking about the coordinative role of the WHO in resisting the pandemic, the parties underlined the need to exchange expertise between the Turkmen and foreign specialists.

The parties agreed to continue work on multifaceted development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the WHO for the sake of the whole humanity.