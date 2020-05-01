Turkmenistan to send food to Afghanistan as part of humanitarian aid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree on sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Trend reports with reference to State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

According to the president’s decree, The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Protection of Turkmenistan and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan should donate food products to Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan should ensure the dispatch and transfer of donating products to Afghanistan. The relevant ministries of Turkmenistan should help the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country to prepare the dispatch of products.

Turkmenistan and Afghanistan cooperate in trade and economic, fuel and energy, transport and communication spheres. The construction of Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI) pipeline, high-voltage power transmission line and fiber-optic communication along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route are some of the projects the countries collaborate on.

The countries also carry out transit and transport projects. One of the them is Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transit and transport corridor that expends economic and trade ties between States of Central and South Asia and Europe.

