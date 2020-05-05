President of Turkmenistan proposes to adopt new document on COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

The President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has proposed to adopt a new program document within the framework of Non-Alignment Movement, which would include basic principles of joint activities of member states in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

This proposal was made at the conference of Non-Alignment Movement in the format of a Contact Group, dedicated to countering the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, which was held via a videoconference.

The president of Turkmenistan noted the importance of joint, solidarity and collective response to the pandemic.

“Of course, each country, depending on the situation, builds its own countermeasures against the spread of the pandemic at the national level,“ said Berdimuhamedov.

It is possible to solve short-term problems, but the pandemic requires a global response and a long-term strategy, said the president.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is an international organization that includes 120 states on the principle of non-participation in military blocs.

