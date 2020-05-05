BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Turkmenistan advocates restoration of energy supplies to world markets on the principles of equality and taking into account the interests of states, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.



President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov made this remark during the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in the format of a Contact Group held through videoconference and focused on the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The attention of the Non-Alignment Movement’s participants was paid to the fact that the world's energy market has never faced such difficulties before, the report said.



The president of Turkmenistan noted the necessity to create a platform for sustainable development of global economy, emphasizing that the key areas should be energy, industry, transport and trade.



Berdimuhamedov added that the forthcoming session of the UN General Assembly will focus on the post-crisis period, in which the world has to work to recover its economy, as well as its social and humanitarian spheres following COVID-19.



The president of Turkmenistan also stressed the need to restore transport links between countries and regions, transit corridors, as well as to search for new routes. Turkmenistan’s president highlighted that the adaptation of the global economy to the current situation depends on the states’ coordinated actions.

