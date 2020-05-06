EU interested to continue dialogue with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The European Union is interested in expanding its dialogue with Turkmenistan, which is a strategic partner of EU, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

This was stated during a meeting hosted by the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan with the participation of representatives of the European Union and held in the format of a videoconference on May 5, 2020.

The main directions of cooperation within the framework of the EU program on promoting transparency and combating economic crimes in Central Asia were discussed. The EU has identified areas such as rule of law and support for economic transparency as priority spheres of the bilateral cooperation.

It was noted that Turkmenistan has a potential in the development of regional and interregional cooperation.

Turkmenistan and EU have also discussed the regional program EU-Central Asia Rule of Law Platform, of which the EU program on promoting transparency and combating economic crimes in Central Asia is a main component.

