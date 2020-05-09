Afghan Faryab Province governor sends message to Turkmen president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

The governor of the Faryab province (Islamic Republic of Afghanistan), Naqibullah Faiq thanked President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for humanitarian aid, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

“On behalf of the people of Faryab province, I express my gratitude to Your Excellency for the humanitarian aid provided over the years to the people of Afghanistan, especially to our province, in various fields. We hope that this assistance will continue in the future," he said.

"We also express our deep gratitude to you for your humanitarian assistance on the occasion of the Holy month of Eid. We are confident that your special friendly attitude towards the Afghan people will strengthen the friendly and fraternal ties between the two countries in the interests of both people,” said the head of the Faryab province.

According to the president’s decree, The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Protection of Turkmenistan and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan donated food products to Afghanistan in the beginning of this month.

