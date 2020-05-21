Turkmenistan holds talks on COVID-19 with Italy, Canada

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov discussed measures to counter COVID-19 separately with Foreign Minister of Canada Francois-Philippe Champagne and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation of the Italy Manlio Di Stefano, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.



During the conversation with the Canadian side, views on the prospects of Turkmen-Canadian cooperation in the political and diplomatic sphere were exchanged.



The consequences of coronavirus on the economic situation in the world were touched upon. The sides also discussed coordination of actions in this direction.

Turkmenistan and Italy also reviewed the implementation of agreements in political and diplomatic, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian fields. The parties noted a desire to increase cooperation of foreign ministries of the two countries.



During the visit of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Italy in November 2019, 37 bilateral documents aimed at expanding the Turkmen-Italian dialogue in all fields were signed.

---

