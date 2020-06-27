Turkmenistan, UN to take joint actions to combat COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



Turkmenistan and the United Nations (UN) have considered joint actions to combat the pandemic and its economic impact during a videoconference, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the videoconference, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Special Adviser to the UN Secretary General on Reforms Jens Wandel noted the importance of uniting all countries to fight the pandemic.

The participants stressed the measures taken in Turkmenistan to prevent dangerous infectious diseases. In particular, they include activities of the country's Emergency Commission to Combat the Spread of Diseases, the implementation of the Turkmenistan Preparedness and Response Plan for Acute Infectious Disease, and the country's accession to The COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP).



Earlier, Turkmenistan proposed to consider the possibility of creating new international legal mechanisms within the UN aimed at ensuring the stable functioning of international transport and transit corridors during emergencies.

To date, there are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan.

