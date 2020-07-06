WHO mission to arrive in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



The World Health Organization (WHO) mission is expected to arrive in Turkmenistan on July 6 to work with country’s national and local authorities on various aspects of preparedness and response to COVID-19, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO/Europe Catherine Smallwood said, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal Information Portal.

The WHO mission will spend approximately 10 days in the country, during which mission members will meet with high-level officials and public health experts in order to assess risks and develop the response system which is needed to control COVID-19, said Smallwood.

The visit of the WHO representatives was postponed several times due to transport restrictions that occurred during the pandemic. However, with the support of the government of Turkmenistan, it was possible to determine the date of arrival, Smallwood explained.

The senior emergency officer noted that the country has taken measures to prevent the virus from entering the country and added that WHO is ready to support Turkmenistan in identifying the most effective measures for non-proliferation of COVID-19.

WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan was established in 1995 to support the country in developing health policies, strengthening the health system and public health programs in Turkmenistan.

So far, Turkmenistan has reported no coronavirus cases.

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva