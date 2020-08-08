Turkmenistan, WHO discuss measures to combat coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a videoconference with Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Gebreyesus, Trend reports with refernce to Turkmenistan's State News Agency.

During the talks, Turkmen president said that the country is ready to contribute to the study of possible treatment of coronavirus.

The head of state also stressed the country's readiness to work together in this and other areas with the World Health Organization and other interested parties.

In particular, Berdimuhamedov noted that the issue of mutation of the new coronavirus remains and highlighted the importance of holding scientific research to study the etymology of the virus.

It was noted that all necessary measures are being taken in the country to diagnose infectious diseases, treat them and prevent them.

These are quarantine measures in the country, redesigned individual medical facilities for the treatment of people with similar signs of acute infectious disease, as well as the purchase of medical equipment and medicines.

Last month, WHO/Europe experts worked in Turkmenistan at the request of the government, to support Turkmenistan in the aspects of preparedness and response to COVID-19.

Turkmenistan presented its program to fight infectious diseases to experts of the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe).

The country follows the WHO recommendations and is currently implementing a program to ensure preparedness for countering and responding to infectious diseases, said the report.

In addition, Turkmenistan is currently working with UN agencies to develop a third national plan that covers the humanitarian component of the country's measures to combat COVID-19.

To the date, Turkmenistan has reported no coronavirus cases.

