Tajikistan implements practical measures for agro-tourism development

A small grant project of the Committee for Tourism Development was supported by the program of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Tajikistan for strengthening agro-tourism in the Rasht Valley, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Clonsultations will be held to develop the capacity of local specialists and stakeholders in the development of local plans for the development of agro-tourism.

Agro-tourism in Tajikistan is still a new modern tourist form. There is an interest in this type of tourism, since the ecologically clean fruits of Tajikistan, including grapes, peaches, apricots, cherries, apples, pears, picking them directly in the gardens, fresh vegetables, melons and gourds such as melon and watermelon, dried fruits, high-quality honey, fruit and, vegetable juices and other organic products, are the basis for the development of tourism in agriculture or agro-tourism.

The nature and climate in the Rasht valley is suitable for ecological tourism and mountaineering, hiking and horse riding.

The Strategy for Tourism Development for the period up to 2030 notes that tourism in most cases is the main means of supporting some regions, especially in the mountainous and remote agricultural regions, as well as the basis for improving the living standard of the local population.