Turkmenistan organizes charter flights to bring its citizens back amid COVID-19 restrictions

Planes from Belarus with Turkmen citizens, who were unable to return due to the termination of air traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic, have arrived at Turkmenabat International Airport (Turkmenistan), Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

In accordance with recommendations of World Health Organization (WHO), all citizens who arrived on a charter flight from Belarus will undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine.

A plane with Turkmen citizens from India also arrived in Turkmenistan, said Arzuw NEWS information portal.

Those who returned from India also couldn’t arrive in Turkmenistan earlier, due to the termination of air traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic and have to spend two weeks in quarantine.

There are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but Turkmenistan is taking all necessary sanitary measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Earlier, the country adopted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide a COVID-19 absence certificate s when using flights.

