Turkey to send humanitarian aid to Turkmenistan

The Turkish party will send humanitarian aid to Turkmenistan, the Turkish government told Trend.

The humanitarian aid is based on the agreement between the governments of Turkey and Turkmenistan on donations in the field of health. The agreement was signed by the Turkish Deputy Minister of Health, Emine Alp Meshe, and Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Turkey, Isankuli Amanliyev.

According to the agreement, Turkey will donate 20 picks of medical ventilators, 500,000 picks of N95 masks, 100,000 picks of surgical masks, 10,000 picks of medical overalls, and 10,000 boxes of hydroxychloroquine tablets to Turkmenistan.

After the donation is delivered, the medical equipment will be used for the continuation of their primary health services.

Besides Turkmenistan, Turkey will also send a big batch of humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan.

