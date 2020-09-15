Turkmenistan working to resolve Aral Sea crisis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15

A scientific and clinical center for virology, bacteriology, and epidemiology will be built in Turkmenistan to study the negative impact of the Aral Sea crisis, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenportal information portal.

The center will help to study the impact of the Aral Sea crisis on the natural environment of the region and the health of the population, as well as reducing this impact and preventing diseases caused by it.

As reported, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov pays attention to environmental safety and protection, especially to the Aral Sea crisis, which most noticeable in the country’s northern Dashoguz Region, where it caused problems with the supply of drinking water as well as salinization of cultivation lands, land degradation, and desertification.

the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) was established in the 1990s by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, to finance joint projects and programs to save the Aral Sea and improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region.

Turkmenistan borders with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Afghanistan and uses water resources coming following the agreed quotas from four transboundary Amu Darya, Tejen, Atrek, and Murghab rivers.

In Central Asia, the main sources of water resources used for agriculture and industry, electricity production, and supplying the population with drinking water are rivers, and almost all of them are transboundary.

