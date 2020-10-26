Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan brings back citizens to Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan has organized flight from Turkmenabat (Turkmenistan) to Moscow (Russia) to bring its citizens back, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenportal information portal.

Some 169 people were taken back to Moscow by S78536 flight of Siberia Airlines JSC,

This is the fourth flight of Siberia Airlines from Turkmenistan since March 2020, when regular flights were temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, planes from Belarus, India, Turkey, and Russia with Turkmen citizens, who were unable to return due to the same reason, have arrived at Turkmenabat International Airport (Turkmenistan).

There are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but Turkmenistan is taking all necessary sanitary measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Earlier, the country adopted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide a COVID-19 absence certificate s when using flights.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva