Turkmenistan introduces restrictions on celebrations due to COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan imposes restrictions on the celebration of the New Year, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

The restrictions are imposed due to the difficult epidemiological situation in the region and the world and in order to prevent infectious diseases in Turkmenistan.

A number of celebrations planned for the New year will be held in a truncated format. It will be attended by deputy prime ministers, heads of ministries and departments, and a group of 50 cultural and art figures.

Turkmenistan has extended previously imposed restrictions on the operation of trade, public catering, and religious institutions until the end of 2020.

Thus, the work of trade enterprises (except for stores that sell food and everyday goods) and public catering is restricted in Turkmenistan until January 2021.

Mosques and places of worship will also remain closed until the end of the year.

According to the information, the country continues to operate mandatory mask mode in public transport, shops, and crowded places.

Measures have been taken to prevent the entry of coronavirus infection into the country, as well as to prevent the spread of pathogens of acute pneumonia.

There are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but Turkmenistan is taking all necessary sanitary measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

