Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan to contribute to strengthening peace, security in Central Asia - UN SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Trend:

As part of his speech at the International Conference "Policy of Neutrality and its Role in Ensuring International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development", UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, congratulating the leadership of Turkmenistan and the entire Turkmen people on the glorious date, emphasized that by adopting this resolution the General Assembly recognized the status of permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan and expressed the hope that it will contribute to strengthening peace and security in Central Asia.

The leadership of the United Nations also expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for hosting the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia since 2007 and supporting its activities.

The UN Secretary General also expressed his gratitude to Turkmenistan for recognizing the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals. The United Nations system will continue to provide unwavering support to Turkmenistan in its efforts to achieve these goals.