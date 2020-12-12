To imagine shared world, we need dedicated member states to build it - UNESCO Director General
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12
Trend:
As part of her video message at the international conference "The Policy of Neutrality and Its Role in Ensuring International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development", UNESCO Director General Audrey Azulay emphasized that Turkmenistan, having proclaimed its Neutrality, opened a new chapter in its history, which is rich in dialogue between peoples and cultures, and being part of the common roots of humanity.
The Director General of UNESCO stated that “Turkmenistan's Neutrality is a continuation of this story, since this commitment to peace for the country and for the region is far from being aloof or solitary. In fact, it reflects a strong openness to the world. "
Latest
Status of neutral state contributes to growth, strengthening of Turkmenistan's authority in int'l arena - SCO SecGen
Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan to contribute to strengthening peace, security in Central Asia - UN SecGen
Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev laid foundation for Azerbaijan to achieve victory in Patriotic War
France pushed to investigate war crimes of French citizens of Armenian origin who fought in Karabakh hostilities
“InnoWeek - Innovation Week” supported by Azercell to include interesting events and contest for journalists
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Liberation of Azerbaijan's native lands was one of essential covenants of Heydar Aliyev - Mikhail Gusman
Heydar Aliyev Foundation begins to restore religious monuments and mosques in liberated Azerbaijani territories (PHOTO)