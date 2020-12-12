Int'l conference on role of neutrality in maintenance of peace, security, dev't held in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan 12 December 2020 15:25 (UTC+04:00)
Int'l conference on role of neutrality in maintenance of peace, security, dev't held in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Trend:

Today, on December 12, Ashgabat hosted an international conference "Policy of Neutrality and its importance in ensuring international peace, security and sustainable development" dedicated to the 25th anniversary of permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan.

The President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov participated to the forum of international scale.

The event was attended by the leadership of Mejlis, Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, heads of the ministries and departments of the country, chiefs of the diplomatic missions and representations of international organizations in Turkmenistan, rectors of the higher educational institutions of Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of local mass media, as well as the accredited foreign press.

The heads of respected international and regional organizations took part in the forum via videoconferencing.

In his speech, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized the main vectors of the foreign policy of Turkmenistan based on the principles of permanent Neutrality. He voiced the commitment of Turkmenistan to the development of international cooperation for the sake of peace, stability and sustainable development. The head of state drew the attention to the need of reestablishing the culture of peace, trust and friendly dialogue in the relations among the countries.

The participants heard the video statements of the UN Secretary General António Guterres, OIC Secretary General Youssef Ben Ahmed Al-Usaymin, Chairman of the Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov, and UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay.

In the framework of the Conference it was noted that within its neutral status, Turkmenistan is committed to expand mutually beneficial partnership with the international and regional structures.

The initiative to hold this forum in Ashgabat belongs to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The Conference caused a wide international resonance, active interest and support in world circles.

Convincing confirmation of the recognition by the international community of the peace-loving policy pursued by Turkmenistan became the next adoption by the UN General Assembly of the Resolution "The Role and Significance of the Policy of Neutrality in Maintaining and Strengthening International Peace, Security and the Process of Sustainable Development" on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan at the initiative of the Turkmen side.

Also, during the 47th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the Resolution “The Role of the Policy of Neutrality in Maintaining and Strengthening International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development in the Region of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and in the World” was adopted.

The International Conference continued in plenary sessions.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
YARAT Contemporary Art Space to present exhibition project &quot;Make Island For Yourself&quot; in Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
YARAT Contemporary Art Space to present exhibition project "Make Island For Yourself" in Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
Personnel changes at AccessBank
Personnel changes at AccessBank
EY Azerbaijan invites small and medium sized companies to take part in ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2020-2021 competition
EY Azerbaijan invites small and medium sized companies to take part in ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2020-2021 competition
Loading Bars
Latest
National Bank of Georgia takes new innovative steps in financial sector Finance 16:41
Turkmenistan's region plans to get large harvest of lemons Business 16:34
State firefighting unit opens in Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Society 16:14
Oil platforms under construction at Iranian Offshore Oil Company Oil&Gas 15:33
Minister talks on socio-economic concept for restoring Azerbaijan's liberated territories Economy 15:33
Policy of Turkmenistan, based on principles of Neutrality, deserves universal recognition, respect - Executive Secretary of CIS Turkmenistan 15:30
Int'l conference on role of neutrality in maintenance of peace, security, dev't held in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 15:25
Georgia reports 3,907 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 15:23
President Ilham Aliyev made post on commemoration day of national leader Heydar Aliyev Politics 15:22
Working group created for restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - President's assistant Economy 15:21
More than 800,000 people recovered from COVID-19 pandemic in Iran Society 15:16
Azerbaijan presents footage of liberated Aghdam's Gyzyl Kangarli village (VIDEO) Politics 15:16
We highly appreciate Turkmenistan's commitment to ideals of OIC - OIC SecGen Turkmenistan 15:15
Status of neutral state contributes to growth, strengthening of Turkmenistan's authority in int'l arena - SCO SecGen Turkmenistan 15:12
Iran's Tehran Stock Exchange records increase Business 15:10
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 15:10
Iran to distribute 600,000 doses of flu vaccine to pharmacies Society 15:10
To imagine shared world, we need dedicated member states to build it - UNESCO Director General Turkmenistan 15:07
More than 5,000 Iranian officials register their assets with judiciary system Politics 15:06
Iran to order coronavirus vaccine - Iranian President Society 15:05
Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan to contribute to strengthening peace, security in Central Asia - UN SecGen Turkmenistan 15:02
Kazakhstan to establish first petrochemical plant Business 15:01
Georgian IDFI shares recommendations to help government better formulate financial plan Business 15:00
Iran's export to Eurasian Economic Union via Astara border increases Business 15:00
Merkel to discuss tighter lockdown with German states on Sunday Europe 14:58
Azerbaijan investing in development of Turkey's alternative energy sector Oil&Gas 14:58
'Nagorno-Karabakh conflict' term no longer exists - Azerbaijani president's assistant Politics 14:46
Iran's estimated oil revenues in budget plan - logical - Iranian expert Oil&Gas 14:46
Settlement of Karabakh conflict wasn't achieved beyond Iran's interesets - Lavrov Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:39
Azerbaijani public honoring memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTOS) Politics 14:37
President Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs from France and US (PHOTO) Politics 14:17
Review of Georgian major players in fuel sector Oil&Gas 14:12
Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev laid foundation for Azerbaijan to achieve victory in Patriotic War Politics 14:08
Iran reveals forecasts on corn production Business 13:29
Uzbekistan Railways to deliver passengers from Moscow to Tashkent Transport 13:25
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences to create its branch in liberated Shusha Society 13:25
Azerbaijan’s Azersu OJSC launches tender to acquire polyethylene pipes Tenders 13:24
Assessment work to restore houses damaged from Armenia's aggression underway - minister Society 13:20
US honors blessed memory of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 13:19
Construction sector ranks 4th in foreign direct investments in Georgia Construction 12:50
Mehriban Aliyeva: I pay tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 12:50
Great leader Heydar Aliyev's 'One nation, two states' slogan to stand forever - Turkish FM Politics 12:32
Australia and India partner on COVID-19 research Other News 12:22
Iran provides loan to more low income households Business 12:06
France pushed to investigate war crimes of French citizens of Armenian origin who fought in Karabakh hostilities Politics 12:06
“InnoWeek - Innovation Week” supported by Azercell to include interesting events and contest for journalists Society 11:49
Renaissance Capital says Azerbaijan's GDP to grow in 2021 Finance 11:36
IFSPD President, Executive Director sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 11:32
Remittances from Azerbaijan to Georgia increase Finance 11:31
Azerbaijan to establish 'Khojaly genocide' museum in liberated Khojaly Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:30
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya significantly increases manufacture, shipment of products Oil&Gas 11:28
Prices of Azerbaijani oil fall Finance 11:28
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 12 Uzbekistan 11:13
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 11:12
U.S. gaming platform Roblox to delay IPO until next year US 10:55
Iranian currency rates for December 12 Finance 10:37
Iran`s govt to stop subsidizing foreign flight tickets Business 10:23
Azerbaijan to establish co-op with Italy to create energy infrastructure in liberated lands Economy 10:23
Georgia, Finland to strengthen bilateral economic and commercial ties Business 10:22
Archil Talakvadze elected chair of the Georgian parliament Georgia 10:04
Liberation of Azerbaijan's native lands was one of essential covenants of Heydar Aliyev - Mikhail Gusman Politics 10:01
Pakistan sends planeload of relief assistance to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 09:50
Iranian airline resumes Tehran-Ankara flights Transport 09:42
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 tally crosses 140,000 Kazakhstan 08:42
Helicopter crashes into field in Texas, 2 killed US 08:29
Uzbekistan and Russia discuss prospects for expanding bilateral partnership Uzbekistan 08:04
Georgian Parliament elects Chairman, Deputies Georgia 07:51
Turkey registers 32,106 new coronavirus cases as recoveries near 460,000 Turkey 07:18
Uzbekistan, India to work on conditions for growth of mutual trade Business 07:01
Global number of reported COVID-19 cases exceeds 70 million World 06:41
Car explosions kill 4, injure 8 in Nigeria Other News 05:53
Czech Republic decreases import of Kazakh-made products amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 05:01
U.S. stocks close mixed with stimulus in focus US 04:03
76 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 02:54
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 406,000 in past day World 01:29
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender for vehicles repair Tenders 00:25
Azerbaijan’s import of Chinese products up Business 00:24
Azerbaijan's ASK Suse LLC opens tender for repair of electric and compressor motors Tenders 00:17
Rail link from Europe to China can be important for Finland-Kazakhstan relations Transport 00:03
UN chief warns about global threats of coming decade World 11 December 23:07
No deal on Brexit trade 'very very likely', British PM Johnson says Europe 11 December 22:26
Natural gas to become more expensive for Tbilisi's commercial sector Oil&Gas 11 December 21:42
President of Uzbekistan makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11 December 21:15
Nur-Sultan likely to close schools amid growing number of COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 11 December 21:06
Turkey's Nobel laureate Aziz Sancar advises public to get COVID-19 vaccine Turkey 11 December 20:56
Iran transits over $2.3m of commodities via Bashmaq customs Iran 11 December 20:54
5 people injured in shooting in S. African capital Other News 11 December 20:24
Azerbaijan opened new historical era in national development - Russian expert (PHOTO) Politics 11 December 19:53
Armenians commit terror act in Nagorno-Karabakh region Politics 11 December 19:10
Heydar Aliyev Foundation begins to restore religious monuments and mosques in liberated Azerbaijani territories (PHOTO) Politics 11 December 19:09
Baku Media Center films video footage dedicated to Victory Parade Politics 11 December 18:44
Azerbaijan abolishes martial law in liberated territories upon presidential decree Politics 11 December 18:25
Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to Turkish side Politics 11 December 18:16
Azerbaijan - reliable transit & logistics hub - Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport Transport 11 December 18:02
Finland has a lot to offer Azerbaijan in diversifying economic from oil & gas – ministry Oil&Gas 11 December 18:01
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance signs contract for insurance of administrative building Finance 11 December 18:00
Germany braces for tougher lockdown before Christmas Europe 11 December 17:54
Iran plans to increase domestic production to prevent smuggling Business 11 December 17:46
Azerbaijan confirms 4,381 new COVID-19 cases, 3,658 recoveries Society 11 December 17:43
Third part of Azerbaijan's GDP accounts for industry Business 11 December 17:42
All news