Int'l conference on role of neutrality in maintenance of peace, security, dev't held in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Trend:

Today, on December 12, Ashgabat hosted an international conference "Policy of Neutrality and its importance in ensuring international peace, security and sustainable development" dedicated to the 25th anniversary of permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan.

The President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov participated to the forum of international scale.

The event was attended by the leadership of Mejlis, Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, heads of the ministries and departments of the country, chiefs of the diplomatic missions and representations of international organizations in Turkmenistan, rectors of the higher educational institutions of Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of local mass media, as well as the accredited foreign press.

The heads of respected international and regional organizations took part in the forum via videoconferencing.

In his speech, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized the main vectors of the foreign policy of Turkmenistan based on the principles of permanent Neutrality. He voiced the commitment of Turkmenistan to the development of international cooperation for the sake of peace, stability and sustainable development. The head of state drew the attention to the need of reestablishing the culture of peace, trust and friendly dialogue in the relations among the countries.

The participants heard the video statements of the UN Secretary General António Guterres, OIC Secretary General Youssef Ben Ahmed Al-Usaymin, Chairman of the Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov, and UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay.

In the framework of the Conference it was noted that within its neutral status, Turkmenistan is committed to expand mutually beneficial partnership with the international and regional structures.

The initiative to hold this forum in Ashgabat belongs to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The Conference caused a wide international resonance, active interest and support in world circles.

Convincing confirmation of the recognition by the international community of the peace-loving policy pursued by Turkmenistan became the next adoption by the UN General Assembly of the Resolution "The Role and Significance of the Policy of Neutrality in Maintaining and Strengthening International Peace, Security and the Process of Sustainable Development" on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan at the initiative of the Turkmen side.

Also, during the 47th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the Resolution “The Role of the Policy of Neutrality in Maintaining and Strengthening International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development in the Region of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and in the World” was adopted.

The International Conference continued in plenary sessions.