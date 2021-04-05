Postal service between Turkmenistan, Canada resumes

Turkmenistan 5 April 2021 11:18 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Canada Post Corporation has resumed international mail service with Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Canada Post.

In addition to Turkmenistan, postal communication has also been resumed with a number of other countries, the report said.

Earlier, the Moldova Post also resumed receiving international mail to Turkmenistan with Turkmenistan.

"Turkmenpost" has also resumed international shipments since January. As a result of negotiations with postal operators of neighboring countries, since January 2021, the Turkmenpost has established land and airmail communication with 47 countries of the world.

Several Turkmenistan’s international communications have been suspended since July 16, 2020, in order to prevent the penetration of coronavirus into the country, as well as for the prevention of infectious diseases.

Also, earlier Turkmenistan introduced a mandatory COVID-19 absence certificate when registering for a flight.

Earlier, WHO/Europe experts worked in Turkmenistan at the request of the government, tosupport Turkmenistan in the aspects of preparedness and response to COVID-19.

To date, Turkmenistan has reported no coronavirus cases.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

