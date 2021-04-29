President of Uzbekistan to visit Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Turkmenistan, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Uzbek president.

A meeting will be held with the President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during the visit.

Thus, one of the topics of the meeting will be the discussion of further strengthening of Uzbek-Turkmen relations and strategic partnership, expansion of multifaceted and regional cooperation.

As earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan told Trend, in July 2020, the Interparliamentary Friendship Group of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan (parliament) for cooperation with the Mejlis of Turkmenistan (parliament) was established.

The first meeting of the inter-parliamentary groups was held on November 30, 2020, via videoconference.

"Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan actively worked to create a regional system of efficient economic and transport corridors in 2020. Effective measures were taken for the unhindered movement of goods and cargo traveling to/or in transit through the territory of the two countries," the ministry stressed.

According to the report, to maintain the growth rate of mutual trade turnover and further enhance bilateral cooperation in 2020, several meetings and negotiations at various levels were held in the format of video conferencing.

The heads of state pay special attention to the importance of effective interaction at the government level to ensure effective control of the spread of coronavirus infection and prevent its negative impact on bilateral relations, noted Uzbek MFA.

"Despite the severe test of the pandemic, the countries managed to maintain the dynamics of Uzbek-Turkmen cooperation in all spheres in 2020," the ministry said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva