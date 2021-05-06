Head of OSCE Center in Turkmenistan completes diplomatic mission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

The head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Center in Ashgabat, Ambassador Natalia Drozd is completing her mission in Turkmenistan, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Every year a special plan is adopted, agreed by Turkmenistan with the OSCE, which defines specific projects in the main areas of OSCE activities, the report says.

Turkmenistan is interested in developing a unified OSCE security strategy. Turkmenistan is promoting the idea of creating a specialized structure of the OSCE - the Council for Sustainable Energy.

Earlier, the OSCE and Turkmenistan discussed possible steps to develop a program of Turkmenistan for boosting energy diplomacy.

The main activities of the center in the field of security issues are arms control, border security and countering terrorism, human trafficking and illegal drug trafficking, economic and environmental issues, human rights protection, good governance and the rule of law, as well as elections and media freedom.

