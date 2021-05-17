Several types of COVID-19 vaccines delivered in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Some 3 types of coronavirus COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Turkmenistan up until today, Trend reports with reference to Business Turkmenistan information portal.

Thus, 2 types of vaccines are from Russia, and 1 from China.

Currently, there is a sufficient amount of all necessary diagnostic and consumables, and their insurance reserve has been created for the vaccination of the population in the country.

In addition, two Polymerase Chain reaction (PCR) devices were also delivered to the country.

There are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but Turkmenistan is taking all necessary sanitary measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Earlier, the country adopted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide a COVID-19 absence certificate s when using flights.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva