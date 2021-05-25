Turkmenistan considers possibility of joining another inter-organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The issue of joining the capital of Turkmenistan-Ashgabat - to the international organization "United Cities and Local Authorities" (UCLG) is being considered, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

A national plan is being developed to strengthen cooperation between Ashgabat in various directions with 11 foreign cities.

The country allocates huge funds for the development of the capital, as well as works, are underway to expand the city's borders. Foreign companies are also involved in the construction of the capital's facilities.

As reported, the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, has become a candidate for inclusion in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the 'Design' category.

The decision will be announced on the eve of the celebration of World City Day, which is celebrated on October 31.

The application will be examined by independent experts in the next few months.

