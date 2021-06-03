Turkmen company starts production of soaps under Älem brand

Gadam Syýahat Economic Society, based in Turkmenistan’s capital of Ashgabat, has launched the production of several types of soaps under the Älem (Cosmos) brand, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan.

In an interview with Business Turkmenistan, the company’s representative said the soap is produced in flow pack packages of 90 grams and cardboard boxes of 140 grams in such scents and types as Aloe, Chamomile, Olive and Cream.

The enterprise with production capacity of 60 tons of soaps uses palm and coconut oils from Malaysia and glycerin from Turkey as raw materials.

Over the past two months of this year, the company produced about 55 thousand packages of soap. Gadam Syýahat aims for monthly production indicators of 50 thousand 90-gram packs of soap and 80 thousand 140-gram packs of soap.

The company also plans to expand its line of products by launching the production of liquid soaps and dishwashers.

Gadam Syýahat ES was founded in 2019 and specialized in tourism. In February 2021, the company diversified into soap products.