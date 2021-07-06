Turkmenistan, EU discuss implementation of national programs in field of human rights

On July 6, 2021, the 13th session of “Turkmenistan-EU” Dialogue on Human Rights was held in the format of a videoconference in the premises of the MFA of Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The current round of the “Turkmenistan-EU” Dialogue on Human Rights took place in the light of recent meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, upon the outcomes of which the instructions of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov were given to develop further collaboration with the European Union and international institutes in the area of human rights and humanitarian law.

The Turkmen delegation consisted of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vepa Hajiyev, authorized representative for human rights – Ombudswoman of Turkmenistan, representatives of the Parliament (Mejlis), Supreme Court, as well as the Ministry of Justice (Adalat), Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Turkmenistan, State Migration Service, Institute of State, Law and Democracy, as well as the Department on Religious Affairs under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

The delegation of the European Union composed of the authorized representatives of the European External Action Service, EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan. The Ambassadors of France and Germany to Turkmenistan took part in the session as observers, and the Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat also participated to the session.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues regarding the implementation of international legal obligations of Turkmenistan in the field of human rights and international humanitarian law. Among the key issues of the agenda, there were the rule of law and judicial reforms, economic, social and cultural rights, cooperation in multilateral formats and with the international organizations.

The results of the activities of the Inter-departmental Commission on the Implementation of International Obligations of Turkmenistan in the area of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law were heard. Concrete examples of processing the applications and proposals of the civil society were presented.

The parties exchanged views, recommendations and proposals on the development of national programmes, plans and laws in the field of human rights.