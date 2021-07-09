Turkmenistan, Morocco identify priority areas of co-operation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Morocco have identified priority areas of cooperation, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s MFA.

The identifying took place during a videoconference of two delegations.

In particular, the oil and gas and chemical sectors, the textile industry, processing industries, agriculture and tourism were named among the priority areas of cooperation.

In addition, the ministers also agreed to intensify the dialogue to finalize additional documents in the field of foreign policy cooperation, transport, education, science and others.

Also, Turkmenistan and Morocco have signed a Programme of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco for 2022-2023.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, while Moroccan delegation was headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

Earlier, Turkmenistan and Morocco signed a number of bilateral documents designed to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Representatives of Turkmenistan visited Morocco from March 4 through March 5, 2020, during which the interest of both states in building up bilateral relations was expressed.

