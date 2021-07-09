Turkmenistan appoints new ambassador to Kuwait

On July 8, 2021, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the United Arab Emirates Serdarmammet Garadjaev presented his credentials to the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the State of Kuwait (with residence in Abu-Dhabi). The ceremony was held in the Palace of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the ceremony, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan conveyed to the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait warm greetings and best wishes on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

In turn, the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah expressed his best wishes for peace and prosperity to the President and people of Turkmenistan, as well as reiterated the readiness of the Kuwaiti side to develop constructive cooperation for the resolution of issues occupying the regional and international agenda.