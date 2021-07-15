Topical issues of co-op between Turkmenistan, EU discussed

On July 14, 2021, a working visit of Turkmen delegation headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov to Tashkent, Uzbekistan has started, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan (MFA).

Within the framework of the visit the head of the MFA of Turkmenistan will take part in the High Level International Conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities” .

Today, on the 15th of July, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a meeting with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Ms.Terhi Hakala.

The parties noted timeliness and efficiency of the meeting in person and discussed actual issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and European Union. The level of trade-economic ties and interaction in humanitarian field had been considered. The sides analyzed current and prospective mutual projects including in the field of the health protection, ecology, transport and education.

Particular emphasis was placed on key aspects of regional and international agendas. Diplomats spoke in favor of strengthening foreign policy coordination to maintain regional stability and security. In this context, the effectiveness of the established mechanism of cooperation between EU and the countries of Central Asia was confirmed.