Turkmen private sector plans to establish production of Geomembranes, Geotextiles

Member businesses of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) plan to establish the production of waterproofing synthetic materials, namely geomembranes and geotextiles, for use in water management projects, the UIET reported on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Business Turmenistan.

Domestically produced waterproofing synthetic materials are expected reduce the loss of water in artificial and natural reservoirs, and canals in the open ground, which are mainly used for the needs of agricultural producers, according to the report.

For the production of the materials, the businesses plan to use polypropylene and polyethylene from the Kiyanly polymer complex, located in Balkan velayat.

Established in 2008, the UIET unites more than 25 thousand businesses operating in different sectors of the national economy.