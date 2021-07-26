Further tasks of Inter-departmental Commission on Implementation of International Obligations of Turkmenistan in human rights area discussed

On 24th of July 2021, the successive meeting of the Inter-departmental Commission on the Implementation of International Obligations of Turkmenistan in the area of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The Chairman of the Inter-departmental Commission, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov underlined the importance of systematic activities of the Inter-departmental Commission implemented in close cooperation with the specialized agencies of the United Nations and relevant international organizations. He emphasized the significance of the initiatives proposed by the President of Turkmenistan which are aimed at the enhancement of the national legislative system and prevention of any breach of the law.

During the session, the outcomes of the work of the Commission for the first half of the current year were summarized, as well as the main missions of its further activities and priority vectors of cooperation of the state entities and public organizations of the country with the international partners discussed. The key aspects of collaboration with the International Labor Organization were considered.

The participants of the session discussed the implementation of the national plans and programs in the field of human rights, in particular the fulfillment of the National Action Plan on the Protection of Children’s Rights in Turkmenistan for 2018 – 2022.

It is underlined that the Inter-departmental Commission pays special attention to the enhancement of legal knowledge of the population, in particular through the thematic publications in the mass media.