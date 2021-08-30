Turkmenistan proposes to improve UN Mission activities given realities of modern Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan proposes to improve the activities of the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), taking into account the realities of modern Afghanistan, Trend reports with reference to the State Information Agency of Turkmenistan.

The above statement was mentioned in the priority positions of Turkmenistan at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

According to information, Turkmenistan, regarding the development of the situation in Afghanistan, calls on the international community to continue to promote the processes of peaceful settlement of the situation in this country.

In this context, Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) considers it appropriate to intensify the activities of specialized UN structures designed to provide comprehensive assistance to Afghanistan.

In particular, Turkmenistan emphasizes the role of the UN Mission to promote Afghanistan and notes the need to improve the activities of this mission, taking into account the realities of modern Afghanistan and the development of the military-political situation in this country in the near future.

